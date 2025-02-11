The new season of 'Vanderpump Rules' is set to feature some "very interesting characters".

Lisa Vanderpump has offered an insight into season 12 of the show

The hit reality series is returning for a 12th season with an all-new cast and Lisa Vanderpump is convinced that the show's new stars will prove to be just as popular as the originals.

Lisa, 64, told Us Weekly: "I got some very interesting characters for sure, but SUR has been around a long time, and as I say, it’s a show we could have shot 12 months of the year."

The show's original cast included the likes of Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute and Jax Taylor, and the restaurant owner is convinced that the new cast will create lots of drama, too.

Lisa shared: "When you have a restaurant, especially in Hollywood, with a revolving door of beautiful people who are all kind of normally rather large personalities because they come to Hollywood for a reason, it’s always complicated.

"I am sure it’s gonna be very different with these young little minxes when they get to work, but we shall see."

Lisa previously predicted that 'Vanderpump Rules' will return with a "different energy".

The reality TV star told E! News: "I think everything we do is going to have a different energy to it.

"Not gonna try and compete with the old 'Vanderpump Rules'. It's just gonna be totally different there.

"Still, we'll go back to the premise of the complications of running a restaurant and the staff in it. And that always has a story to tell."

Lisa had a "wonderful experience" filming with the show's original cast. But she recognises that now is the perfect time to make a change.

She said: "It was time to do something different. Stories were kind of closing up a little bit. I think people, they weren't that shocked that we decided to do this now."