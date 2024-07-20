Neymar has had his third child – almost nine months after having a daughter.

The Brazilian football star, 32, revealed the latest addition to his family – another girl, who he is calling Helena – in an Instagram post on Friday (19.07.24), following her birth on 3 July.

He made the announcement alongside a series of photos taken in hospital of the newborn, saying: “Helena (red heart and child emojis) 03/07/202.”

Helena’ birth comes nearly nine months after he announced he had welcomed his daughter Mavie with his 30-year-old ex Bruna Biancardi.

Among the series of photos of his newborn with his family was one of Neymar – whose full name is Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior – with his arm around his son Davi Lucca, 12, who he had with his ex Carolina Dantas, 30, as they looked through a glass window at the midfielder’s baby daughter lying in a cot in the hospital.

The newborn was also snapped in a Babygro while being held up, and shown in a close-up of her face.

Another image showed Davi gazing down at his baby sister as he looked down at her while sitting in a chair.

Neymar, who plays for Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal and the Brazil national team, had his second daughter Helena with model Amanda Kimberlly, who also celebrated their baby girl’s birth in a post on Instagram on Friday.

She posted a black-and-white photo of her daughter’s foot, alongside the caption: “My favourite month, July.”

The new mother also used an Instagram Stories post to pay tribute to her doctor, writing in Portuguese a message that translates into English as: “A special thank you to my doctor who went beyond the professional side, welcomed me and gave me a lot of strength during these 9 months.”

She also uploaded a photo of her friends behind a glass screen in the hospital, with the message: “And my support network, thank you for EVERYTHING!”

Neymar had his first daughter Mavie in October 2023, a month before the baby’s mother Bruna announced on Instagram she had split from the athlete.

The model, who started dating Neymar in 2022, said: “This is a private matter, but as I deal with news, assumptions and jokes every day, I inform you that I am not in a relationship.

“We are Mavie's parents, and that is the reason for our bond.”