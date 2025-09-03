Taylor Swift would be "welcome" to perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show, according to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

The 35-year-old pop star recently announced her engagement to Travis Kelce, of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Roger has now hinted that Taylor could perform the Halftime show.

During an appearance on the Today show, Roger said: "We would always love to have Taylor play. She is a special, special talent. And obviously she would be welcome at any time."

Asked if a potential performance was already in the works, Roger replied: "I can’t tell you anything about that ... it’s a maybe."

Jay-Z's Roc Nation company has produced the Super Bowl Halftime Show since 2020, and Roger suggested that the final decision ultimately rests with the rap legend.

He said: "I’m waiting on my friend Jay-Z. It’s in his hands. I’m waiting for the smoke to come out."

Travis and Taylor began dating in 2023, and their romance has helped to bring extra interest to the NFL, with Taylor regularly attending games to watch Travis in action.

The loved-up couple recently announced their engagement via an Instagram post.

Alongside a series of photos of the proposal, they wrote: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married [dynamite emoji] (sic)"

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes - Travis' teammate at the Kansas City Chiefs - previously claimed that Taylor has helped to make the NFL franchise a "worldwide team".

He told Time magazine: "[The Chiefs] went from a nationwide team that was kind of global to a full global worldwide team. That came from Taylor’s fanbase."

Patrick also admitted to being amaxed by Taylor's work ethic.

The 29-year-old sports star observed that she's "never not working" and that she remains a very "down-to-earth person".

He said: "I’ve met a lot of famous people now in my life. Taylor’s probably the most down-to-earth person that’s been on that stage for that long.

"She’s never not working. Even when she’s taking her downtime, she’s working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song. You can see it by how she talks."