Aaron Rodgers is loving life as a married man.

Aaron Rodgers is loving married life

The 41-year-old sports star and his partner Brittani tied the knot earlier this year, and Aaron insists there's "no better feeling in the world" than being a married man.

He told the NFL Network: "When you meet the right one, and you’re with the right one, your whole world changes in a second. And to have that person that unconditionally loves you behind the scenes, there's no better feeling in the world, and I have the most incredible wife."

Aaron admits that his wife has transformed his life, giving him a renewed sense of self-belief.

The NFL star - who previously dated the likes of Olivia Munn and Shailene Woodley - said: "I just really love her, and I'm so thankful to have her by my side at the end. When you have that stability and that rock behind you at the house, you feel like you can do anything."

Aaron has made a concerted effort to keep details about his marriage under wraps. However, he confirmed that he was dating Brittani during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show in December.

Asked about his plans for the festive season, Aaron replied: "There was one package left for my girlfriend Brittani that hadn’t showed up yet. I was waiting on this to show up, it showed up today."

Aaron subsequently opened up about his love life, laughing off the idea that he was dating pop star Britney Spears.

He clarified: "Not Brittany Spears, no, this is Brittani with an 'i'."

Aaron then confirmed Brittani doesn't follow The Pat McAfee Show and that she doesn't have a presence on social media, either.

Aaron also admitted that he was very happy with Brittani.

Asked about being "in love", the Pittsburgh Steelers star replied: "It's a good feeling, boys. It is."

Meanwhile, Danica Patrick, his ex-girlfriend, previously accused Aaron of being "emotionally abusive" during their time together.

The former racing driver dated Aaron between January 2018 and July 2020, and Danica opened up about the circumstances surrounding their break-up.

Danica said on The Sage Steele Show: "It was my life. So like when you live with somebody, it’s your whole life. And because the nature of the relationship was emotionally abusive, so that wore me down to nothing."