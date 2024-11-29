Nick Cannon has embraced getting "help" after being diagnosed with narcissistic personality disorder.

The 'Masked Singer' host revealed earlier this month he has the mental health condition - which typically causes sufferers to have a high sense of self and a need for admiration or approval from others - and he also has ADHD, but he has welcomed the "labels" and is willing to work on himself and to have therapy to address his issues.

He told People magazine: "I still don't understand it all the way, but I kind of always wanted to get tested for it. I did a bunch of tests.

"I've been diagnosed with ADHD. Even as a kid it was dyslexia, but just knowing that I'm just a neurodivergent individual, I kind of always knew.

"I feel like there's so many labels out there, but it's like, to be able to embrace it and say, 'Look, I'm healing. I need help. Show me.' I just embrace mental health and therapy in such a strong way.

"To be able to say I'm an example for others, but also be healing during the self-process works too."

The 44-year-old star admitted earlier this month he had been "clinically diagnosed" with narcissistic personality disorder and identifies with nearly all "markers" of the condition.

Speaking on his 'Counsel Culture' podcast, he told Dr. Cheyenne Bryant: "I've taken all the power away from the term narcissism 'cause I've researched it and I understand it. Call me whatever you want... now if I didn't know what it was, then I have issue with it."

Meanwhile, because Nick has 11 children with six women, he admitted his arrangements for the holidays can get "very complicated".

He said: "It's very complicated. I'm a busy man on Thanksgiving.

"I'm going to be full by the end of the day, but everybody specialises in certain things, you know what I mean? Some people got good sweet potato pie, some people got amazing fried turkey. So I know every house that needs to have the things that I really like."

The 'Gigolo' hitmaker will be "all over" in December and is particularly looking forward to spending time in the snow with his children.

He said: "Everywhere from Aspen to Santa's Village, all of those things. All the kids want to go to the snow. So a little bit of East Coast, a little bit of Aspen, a little bit of Big Bear."