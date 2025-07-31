Nick Cannon says Bre Tiesi is an “an amazing mom and amazing businesswoman”.

Nick Cannon: 'Bre Tiesi is an amazing mom and amazing businesswoman'

The 44-year-old father-of-12 shares son Legendary Love, three, with the Selling Sunset star and Nick is proud of how she has handled herself on the Netflix reality TV show.

He told PEOPLE: “She’s built for this. She’s a rockstar. She’s a superstar. She's an amazing mom, amazing businesswoman and truly like a boss.”

“I mean when you see her on Selling Sunset and even how she moves on her own, you know, it's content, [but] it's not a façade. She don't need [advice], I need to get some advice from her.”

Nick shares his 12 children with six different women, including Bre, 34, and his former wife Mariah Carey, 56, and his and Bre’s unconventional relationship has caused some issues with her castmates on Selling Sunset.

Her co-star Chelsea Lazkani said on season six: “I find Nick Cannon and Bre's relationship rather off-putting. Ultimately the way I live my life is very different to her as a Christian, so I don't know if we will ever be super, super close friends."

Chelsea also told Entertainment Tonight: “I think she wants to kill me, and I want to stay alive for a very long time. So, you know, I just think I’ll keep my distance from her.

“I mean, I get it. She doesn’t like me. And some of the things I said were very hurtful. So, I completely acknowledge that.”

Bre previously told PEOPLE: “You know, as I said on the show, I'm perfectly fine in a room with a bunch of b****** that hate me. I could not care less. It seems more like a you problem, to be honest."