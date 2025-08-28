Nick Cannon felt "very comfortable in supporting" Mariah Carey during their marriage.

The 44-year-old star was married to Mariah, 56, between 2008 and 2016, and Nick enjoyed being a supportive influence for the chart-topping singer.

He said on the Nick Cannon at Night podcast: "When I was married, that was what we respected and actually admired about one another is that we were both on our own boss-level trajectory.

"I love the fact that you know she put all of her work, all of her passion, all of her art, and I could be there to be that support."

Nick didn't have any concerns about being overshadowed by Mariah.

He said: "I used to say like the thing that was dope was when she turned hers on, I turned mine off. So I was very comfortable in supporting her."

Nick also suggested that he felt fortunate to be married to the musical superstar.

He observed that "most men don't get to marry Mariah Carey".

Nick - who has 14-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah - added: "I went in understanding, like, wow, this is one of the most amazing people to ever grace this planet, so I was able to play my position in a way. But I think in my nature, I'm so confident in who I am that no matter if you're having a hard day, I've got a pillow, this is your soft girl era, go ahead and sit down.

"It's that type of energy I feel like whatever you need from me, if you need me to be the man and buck up for a second, I can be that, or if you just need me to fall back, I can be that, as well."

By contrast, Nick previously suggested that he felt insecure during his marriage to Mariah.

The TV star admitted to harbouring self-doubts during their relationship.

He said on the Ray Daniels Presents podcast: "I got married in my 20s to the biggest star in the world. I would lay up at night thinking, ‘Is this who I am? Am I Mariah’s man? Is that what my life’s supposed to be?’

"There’s nothing wrong with it. And I got really comfortable in it. She got islands, I’m waking up at noon and I’m being served steaks on a platter."