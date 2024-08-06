Nick Cannon feels that he belongs with Mariah Carey.

Nick Cannon was married to Mariah Carey between 2008 and 2016

The 43-year-old star was married to Mariah between 2008 and 2016, and Nick has now joked that they "belong together".

Asked if he would get back with Mariah, Nick told E! News: "We belong together.

"Yes, absolutely. Be stupid if I wouldn’t."

Despite this, Nick acknowledged that there's no chance of it actually happening.

The comedian - who has 13-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with his ex-wife - said: "She don’t want me."

Nick has 12 children with six different women in total, and he's now claimed that they get along "amazing".

The actor added: "That's the thing, I don't expect them to.

"I think that's the thing that people might always think that it would be that. But it's like everybody lives their own life, before me and after me.

"So I think that's how you keep the peace and everybody moving, like everybody worried about themselves and not worried about what someone else is. As long as the kids are happy and they have the strongest understanding, I think that's what makes sense. You gotta operate out of that."

Meanwhile, Mariah previously revealed that her kids have "inherited" her musical talent.

The blonde beauty suggested that her children could follow in her footsteps one day.

Mariah - who is one of the best-selling artists of all time - told E! News: "Rocky is a technical genius. He could do anything he wanted, and I will support him.

"He and Roe are both such creative geniuses! Honestly their tone when they sing is so beautiful, and I'm so thankful that they inherited that from me."

Mariah, 55, loves her kids "to tears" and she can't wait to see what they become in the future.

The 'We Belong Together' hitmaker said: "I can't wait to see what and who they grow up to be!"