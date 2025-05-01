Nick Cannon thought that having his testicles insured would be a "good joke" before actually deciding to go through with it.

The 43-year-old comedian - who has 12 children with different partners - was approached by cosmetics company Dr Squatch over the idea of insuring his private parts for $10 million but wasn't entirely serious about the idea before actually putting it in place.

Speaking on the 'Tea Time' podcast, he told Raven-Symone and Miranda Maday: "Well, see, that's the thing, I personally didn't. "Someone else took out the insurance policy out on them. It started off like 'Well that would be a good joke' but we really went through with it. Dr Squatch, who is known for like, manscaping and all that stuff, said that a lot of celebrity women were insuring their legs in case something .

"They were like 'What's your most valuable asset, Nick?' and I was like 'My balls!' And I got the insurance policy in my office, it's legit.

The 'Wild n Out' star has 14-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as Golden Sagon, seven, Powerful Queen, four, and Rise Messiah, two, with Brittany Bell.

He is also father to three-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, three, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, two, with Abby De La Rosa and Legendary Love, two, with Bre Tiesi and Onyx Ice, also two, with LaNisha Cole.

He and Alyssa Scott have two-year-old daughter Halo Marie together, while their son Zen died at just five months old from brain cancer in December 2021.

Nick admitted that he and his team went "back and forth" on the pracicalities of the insurance policy, but revealed that should something happen to one of his balls, his children will automatically receive the money.

He said: "We were back and forth on this because it's $5 million per testicle, and if I happen to lose one, all the money goes to my kids. I'll cash it in, yeah, a couple mil!"