Nick Cannon doesn't want his daughter to date men like him

The Masked Singer presenter - who has 14-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, eight, Powerful, four, and Rise, two, with Brittany Bell; three-year-old twins Zillion and Zion and Beautiful, two, with Abby De La Rosa; Legendary, two, with Bre Tiesi, Onyx, two, with LaNisha Cole; and two-year-old Halo with Alyssa Scott, the mom of his late son Zen who died aged five months in 2021 - admitted having girls has made him change his own ways because he wants to be a good example to them.

He told Extra: “When you have five daughters and you're like, ‘All right, I at least want to be able to be true and honest,’ but like I can't live the same life that I've always been living and attempt to right my wrongs in that sense of where like hopefully my daughters learn from my mistakes and not date people like their dad."

The 44-year-old star believes the future will see people turning to robots and AI to find love and companionship.

He said: “I think everybody's about to start dating robots. Between AI and the technology of making things we are definitely in the Total Recall/ Terminator-era where people are just sick of humans and they going to design the love that they want… I joke, but we are like right there.”

Nick "absolutely" believes in love at first sight but doesn't know if it forms the basis for lasting relationships.

He said: “It's chemical though… when your endorphins and someone else's energy kind of collide, I think you should act on it. I think you should dive deep into it.

“I don't know if love at first sight always equates to longevity.

“The best type of love is when it just naturally and gradually happens and that usually will have longevity because you didn't rush into anything. As they say, fools rush in.”

Nick recently admitted fathering five of his children in one year was down to "careless activity".

He told Vulture: "It was also a little bit of, like, OK, God, how did I have five kids in one year?

"Probably careless activity."