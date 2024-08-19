Nick Cave says the death of his two sons has made him "braver" and "a little less precious".

Nick Cave says the death of his two sons has made him 'braver' and 'a little less precious'

The musician, 66, lost his son Arthur, 15, in 2015, when the teenager fell from a cliff near the family home in Brighton, and he suffered further grief seven years later when his son Jethro, 31, died, and the star has told how he has been "shattered" by the tragic events, but feels "the worst has happened" in his life.

He told the Big Issue magazine: "We change; sometimes multiple times, shattered by events.

"This can fundamentally change the way that you perceive the world and the way you behave.

"I think that happened to me to some degree. Made me a little less precious about my own place in the world. The worst had happened. It maybe made me a little braver about things."

Nick admitted his 2007 song 'O Children', which he wrote about not being able to protect our children from the world, is still very much relevant today.

He added: "I wrote ['O Children'] 22 years ago watching my children when they were little playing in a playground.

"I wrote about this world we were creating and that we had no way of protecting our children from. That seemed relevant when it came out but it’s always found its theme.

"From a personal level, I was not able to protect my children.

"Today, too, children are dying everywhere in their thousands. And it asks the same question – what kind of a world are we creating for our children?"

Nick recently admitted he felt "disgracefully self-indulgent" following the death of his two sons.

During an appearance on 'Australian Story', he explained: "For most of my life I was just sort of in awe of my own genius ... I had an office and I would sit there and write every day and whatever else happened in my life was peripheral. Even annoyances. Because I was involved in this great work ...

And this just collapsed completely and I just sort of saw the folly of that ... disgraceful sort of self-indulgence of the whole thing."