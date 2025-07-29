Hulk Hogan's son broke down in tears as he joined a WWE tribute to his late father on Monday (28.07.25).

Hulk Hogan died last week

The wrestling legend passed away last Thursday (24.07.25) after suffering a cardiac arrest aged 71 and during this week's episode of WWE's flagship show Raw, Nick Hogan, his wife Tana Lea and a number of superstars from the organisation gathered at the beginning of the programme for a 10-bell salute in honour of the Suburban Commando star.

As CM Punk, Gunther, Jey Uso, Iyo Sky and Dominik Mysterio gathered sombrely for the memorial, Nick could be seen wiping away tears as the episode,

WWE's chief content officer, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, also paid tribute to Hogan during the segment.

He told the audience: "He [Hogan] captivated millions of people and inspired them around the globe.

"We would not be standing here right now – all of us together – if it was not for him."

On Friday's (25.07.25), WWE's episode of SmackDown also featured a 10-bell salute to the former world champion, as well as a video highlights package of Hogan's lengthy career in the ring.

Over the weekend, Nick, 35, paid a heartfelt tribute to his dad and remembered him as his "hero".

He wrote on Instagram: "My dad was the most incredible person I’ve ever known and will always be my hero. He was the most kind, loving and amazing father anybody could ask for. I feel so blessed to have had the greatest dad in the world. He was not only the best dad but also my mentor and my best friend. He always has been my best friend and I love him and miss him more than I could ever explain.

"I thanked him for everything he has ever done for me and told him how much I loved him and hugged him every chance I got. I spent a lot of time with him the past few years after moving back to Florida to be closer to him and I am so grateful for those memories. They are the best moments in my life."

Nick admitted that he'll miss his dad "forever".

He said: "I will always remember the lessons and advice he gave me and carry on in a way that I know would make him proud. Thank you for being the best dad in the world and thank you for being my best friend. I love you so much Big Dog and I will miss you forever. (sic)"