Nick Hogan has hailed his dad Hulk Hogan as his "hero".

Hulk Hogan passed away, aged 71

The wrestling legend died from cardiac arrest on Thursday (24.07.25), aged 71, and Nick has taken to social media to pay a glowing tribute to his dad.

Nick, 35, wrote on Instagram: "My dad was the most incredible person I’ve ever known and will always be my hero. He was the most kind, loving and amazing father anybody could ask for. I feel so blessed to have had the greatest dad in the world. He was not only the best dad but also my mentor and my best friend. He always has been my best friend and I love him and miss him more than I could ever explain.

"I thanked him for everything he has ever done for me and told him how much I loved him and hugged him every chance I got. I spent a lot of time with him the past few years after moving back to Florida to be closer to him and I am so grateful for those memories. They are the best moments in my life."

Nick admitted that he'll miss his dad "forever".

He said: "I will always remember the lessons and advice he gave me and carry on in a way that I know would make him proud. Thank you for being the best dad in the world and thank you for being my best friend. I love you so much Big Dog and I will miss you forever. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Nick has thanked his social media followers for their messages of support since his dad passed away.

The TV star admitted to feeling overwhelmed by the situation, but he thanked fans for their "comforting" words.

Nick said on Instagram: "Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me and comforted me over the last few days. It truly means a lot. I’m sorry to everyone I have not responded to yet. This has been overwhelming and extremely difficult. Hearing so many kind words and stories about my dad’s life, interactions and experiences with everyone has been incredible and comforting."