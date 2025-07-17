Nick Jonas' family became "closer" after his dad suffered a cancer scare.

Nick Jonas is preparing to tour with his brothers

Kevin Jonas Sr was diagnosed with colon cancer back in 2017 and he's been in remission since 2018 - but Nick believes that the worrying health scare has actually served to unite his family.

The 32-year-old singer - who stars in the Jonas Brothers alongside his siblings, Joe and Kevin - told People: "[The] more emotionally challenging periods really test your endurance.

"But [our dad] was just such a champion and so brave through our whole process. It [was] with such thoughtfulness that I think it helped all of us a lot and provided us with the encouragement we needed when in fact we were just trying to support him.

"Everyone has their own experience too in life's challenging moments and I'm so grateful that we have gotten to the other side of that and become closer as a family and stronger."

Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers announced plans for their JONAS20: Living the Dream Tour earlier this year, and Nick recently claimed that the band's music has "aged very well".

Speaking to People, he explained: "It's aged very well. It's one of those things where we've looked out and seen the fan base really evolve and change and there's sort of a generational aspect to it now when you think about it.

"The people that were our age back when we were teens touring and making music are our age now and they've grown up and they're bringing their kids to the shows, but their parents that brought them when they were in their youth still want to come."

The band will play 42 dates in the US and Canada on their JONAS20: Living the Dream Tour, starting in New Jersey in August.

And Nick loves seeing how different groups of fans connect to particular songs.

The pop singer - who is married to movie star Priyanka Chopra - said: "It's great to look out there and see such a really interesting mix and to see that the songs they respond to are a reflection of that."