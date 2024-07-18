Nick Jonas has gushed about how "lucky" he is to be married to Priyanka Chopra.

Nick Jonas's birthday tribute to Priyanka Chopra [Instagram]

The 31-year-old singer/songwriter married the 42-year-old actress in 2018 and they welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in 2022 and Nick celebrated Priyanka's birthday on Thursday (18.07.24) with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

He shared a carousel of pictures and wrote: "The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love."

Meanwhile, Priyanka previously revealed she and Nick work hard to keep the spark in their marriage alive and they schedule time together whenever possible.

She told Us Weekly: "Scheduling. We have scheduling meetings every month with all our team and we maximize our time together because it’s a priority to us.

“Work can always be navigated, but eventually, the priority is being able to be with your family as much as you can.

“I do a lot of things. I multitask a lot. I have businesses, I have investments. I act, I work in two different countries, but I know my priority is my family. You know, whatever happens, I will go home. And I think that kind of clarity I didn’t really have when I was younger, but it made me so much more powerful to have my roots [be] my parents, my home, my family. … My real life that I’m building is what gives me my most strength.”

And, she also revealed that conversation is key.

She said: "Secret behind a good marriage? According to me, it is conversation. And, actually sitting down, being able to speak to each other and spend time with each other. And actually enjoy it all."