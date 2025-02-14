Nick Lachey loves working with his wife Vanessa on 'Love is Blind'.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey

The former 98 Degrees star and the 44-year-old model have been married since 2011, and have presented the hit Netflix dating show, which kicked off in 2020, for eight seasons.

He told E! News: "The show gives us an opportunity to not only do something we love and be a part of a show we love but to also work with people we love.

"I get to experience it in 98 Degrees. Working also my brother [Drew]. I get to experience it with Vanessa on the show."

Vanessa quipped: "Did you just compare me to your brother?"

Nick replied: "People I love! Not clearly that in the same way, not in a Valentine's Day kind of way!"

The pair first knew the moment that the show became something special when they spoke for hours after filming had wrapped up for season one.

She said: "There was a moment when we were in Atlanta for season one.

"Every night, he [Nick] would come and I would come back to the hotel, and he was with the men all day, and I was with the women all day.

"And, we would just talk for hours."

Nick added: "If we work on a show all day long, an exhausting day, and then at the end of the day we want to sit at the hotel bar and talk about that show even more, then I've got to believe the television audience is going to be just as interested."

While Nick - who has Camden, Brooklyn, 10 and eight-year-old Phoenix with Vanessa but was initially married to Jessica Simpson, 44, in the early 2000s - and Vanessa loves each other's company, she always reminds him of their seven-year age gap.

She said: "I tell him all the time, 'When I was 12, you were 19' He's like, 'Don't say that.'"

However, he noted that at their stage in life, seven years does not feel as long as it perhaps would have done in the past.

Nick said: "That's when it just sounds creepy! Seven years feels like seven months. When you get to be this point in life, seven years is nothing."