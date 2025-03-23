Natalie Joy has suffered a miscarriage.

Natalie Joy and Nick Viall have suffered more heartache

The 26-year-old podcaster has taken to social media to reveal that she recently suffered her second miscarriage since the turn of the year.

Natalie - who is married to reality star Nick Viall - said on Instagram: "while mourning the loss of our second baby at the beginning of this year, I quickly and very unexpectedly found out I was pregnant again.

"it took some time for me to accept what had happened, only to be handed another chance so easily and so fast. But eventually, I found so much happiness. We were finally in a place of complete and utter gratitude.

"this past week I miscarried again."

Natalie required surgical intervention for her latest miscarriage, and she fears that she "may never" feel like her old self ever again.

However, the podcaster has thanked Nick, 44, and their 13-month-old daughter for helping her to cope with the heartbreak.

She wrote: "It's going to take some time for me to feel like myself again and honestly I may never will. but I hope to keep yall involved in whatever that may look like.

"going back to squeezing my husband and my sweet angel River Rose who are truly the reason I have survived this time and time again.

"[heart emoji] (sic)"

Natalie suffered a miscarriage earlier this year, and she subsequently discussed her experience on the couple's podcast.

The 'Viall Files' podcast co-host - who married Nick in 2024 - shared: "My sister has had 12 miscarriages, and it's like you feel sad and you wanna be there for these people, but you don't really know the loss that they feel until you go through it yourself."