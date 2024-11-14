Nicky Hilton will be spending Christmas with her sister Paris.

The 41-year-old socialite - who is married to James Rothschild and has Lily-Grace, eight, Teddy, six, as well as two-year-old Chasen with him - is heading to California for the festive period and is looking forward to a "big dinner" with the 'Paris In Love' on hosting duties.

She told E! News: "We always head to LA to see my family for a California Christmas. We start the festivities at Disneyland for my daughter Teddy’s birthday with my siblings and all of their kids. It’s so fun to have all of the cousins together. On Christmas Day we open presents early and have a big family dinner.

"This year Paris [Hilton] will be hosting at hers."

Paris, 43, is married to entrepreneur Carter Reum,also 43, and they have Phoenix, 22 months, as well as London, 12 months, together.

The rest of the Hilton clan is made up of matriarch 'Real Housewives' star Kathy Hilton, her husband Richard Hilton and their sons Barron, 35, and 30-year-old Conrad.

Nicky recently revealed that while she and her husband travel a lot for their careers, they will never leave the children alone so try to divide their time accordingly.

She said: "My husband and I, with our work, we travel a lot, but we always try ... We will not leave the children alone. So we try and divvy up our work trips and make sure that we're always present."

But the couple will also always try to make time for just each other whenever they can, with Nicky noting that their date nights together are "special" to them.

She added: "We always try and just make that special alone-time date night"