Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild will "never" go to bed on an argument.

Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild have been married for a decade

The 41-year-old socialite has been married to financier James, 39, since 2015 and just months after celebrating a decade of marriage together, she has revealed that she has relied on relationship advice handed down to her by her mother Kathy.

She told People: "I feel like some of the advice my mom has always given me is [to] never stop having fun, never go to bed angry and just to stop and smell the roses and enjoy every moment."

The TV star also noted that her mother Kathy - who is known for her appearances on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' - and her father Richard Hilton, 69, have given her an "amazing template" to work with when it comes to sustaining a marriage given that they have been together for 45 years.

Meanwhile, Nicky - who has Lily-Grace, eight,Teddy, six, and and son Chasen, two, with James - was then asked what "rules" there are in her marriage, and she admitted that neither she nor her husband will ever leave the children alone even when their hectic work schedules start to take over.

She said: "My husband and I, with our work, we travel a lot, but we always try ... We will not leave the children alone. So we try and divvy up our work trips and make sure that we're always present."

But the couple will also always try to make time for just each other whenever they can, with Nicky noting that their date nights together are "special" to them.

She added: "We always try and just make that special alone-time date night"