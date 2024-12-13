Nicola Coughlan infuriated her mother by filming sex scenes for 'Bridgerton'.

The 37-year-old actress - who plays Penelope Featherington in the hit Netflix series - has revealed her mom was not happy when she stripped off to shoot saucy scenes for the small screen so she refused to attend a screening with her.

During an appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show', Nicola explained: "It was ... so weird having to play the romantic lead and getting up to sexy things.

"My mother was so mad at me about those scenes – as if they were my fault, so I didn’t go to the screening with her!"

During the interview, Nicola also talked about her role in the upcoming 'Doctor Who' Christmas special and revealed she was baffled by the story because she never watched the show growing up in Ireland.

She said: "I can’t tell you anything [about the show], not because of secrecy but because I had no idea what was going on.

"I was brought up in Ireland so didn’t see it as a child so when I got the part, I looked it up on Wikipedia – it was like reading 'War and Peace' and it was so confusing with monsters and time travel. It was a fun experience, and I had a lovely time. If they want me back, I would do it again."

It comes after Nicola admitted she was "terrified" when she went to the Emmy Awards 2024 because she was surrounded by so may famous faces.

She told E! News: "I was terrified. I arrived, I looked to my left and Jennifer Aniston was there. I thought it was fine, but it was Jennifer Aniston.

"It was crazy. I don’t know what to do about it. I’m like, ‘No, stop! It’s too much!’ It’s crazy. It’s amazing. I love it!"

'The Graham Norton Show' airs on BBC One on Friday (13.23.24) at 10.40pm. It is also available on BBC iPlayer.