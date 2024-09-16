Nicola Coughlan was "terrified" when she went to the Emmy Awards 2024.

Nicola Coughlan was at the annual awards ceremony to present an award

The 37-year-old actress was mostly known to British audiences for her role as Clare Devlin in the sitcom 'Derry Girls' when she was cast as Penelope Featherington in the Netflix period drama but was left shocked at the annual awards ceremony on Sunday (15.09.24) as she found herself mere feet away from former 'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston.

She told E! News: "I was terrified. I arrived, I looked to my left and Jennifer Aniston was there. I thought it was fine, but it was Jennifer Aniston. It was crazy. I don’t know what to do about it.

"I’m like, ‘No, stop! It’s too much!’ It’s crazy. It’s amazing. I love it!"

But the 'Barbie' actress was thrilled to get the chance to hand out an award, and relished in handing over the Best Supporting Actor trophy to 'Fargo' star Lamorne Morris as she joked about the accolade being about an "emotional support animal".

She said: "I would like to say it is an honor to be here to present the first award dedicated to emotional support animals in a limited series. From Lassie to Old Yeller, emotional support animals have a rich history in television.”

Nicola previously admitted that she had had a tricky time adjusting to global fame after 'Bridgeton' found a worldwide audience amid the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Speaking on UK TV show 'This Morning', she said: "It was really, really strange. It was such an adjustment because it sort of came out and we heard all these numbers, 82 million people in month one and I couldn't compute that. Then, going back into the world being so much more recognisable I was like 'Oh right, oh, this is quite a big show then.'"