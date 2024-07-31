Nicola Peltz Beckham has sued a dog groomer over claims her pet chihuahua Nala died after suffering "intentional and malicious abuse".

The 29-year-old actress was left heartbroken following Nala's death last month which she claims came just two hours after the dog was groomed by HoundSpa employee Jony Ceballos and she has now filed a lawsuit against Ceballos, HoundSpa LLC and the company's owner Deborah Gittleman in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of Westchester, on Tuesday (30.07.24).

In the lawsuit, Nicola claims Nala's death was caused by Ceballos’ alleged "intentional and malicious abuse of dogs."

It added: "Nala went into the grooming van, a happy, healthy dog, but returned injured and in severe physical distress - breathing heavily and wheezing, with her chest pulsating. Nala’s tongue was blue, she had fluid in her lungs, and she suffered neurological damage.

"Nala was put on oxygen and cared for as Nicola distressingly and emotionally witnessed her dog suffer."

According to PEOPLE.com, the lawsuit accuses the company of "reckless and malicious conduct" for keeping Ceballos employed following an alleged "history of complaints" about him "repeatedly" mistreating animals.

The suit added: "This case is about holding responsible those who abuse animals in their care and shedding light on the lack of protections for pet owners and their beloved dogs and pets."

Nicola added in a statement to PEOPLE: "[I am] in so much shock and pain over my baby Nala suddenly passing last month following what should have been a routine grooming session.

"I posted the experience on my Instagram to bring awareness, and was heartbroken to hear the horrifying stories from so many others who have experienced the same tragedy. I can't bear it. I’m outraged to hear how common stories like Nala's are ...

"[I want to] work for changes and laws to help make sure no one else ever has to experience this heartbreak ... I've dedicated most of my life to saving dogs and I can't in good conscience let this horrifying act happen to more families."

Nicola previously took to Instagram to share her heartbreak, writing: "This has been the hardest month of my life. I can’t even find the words to describe my heartbreak on so many levels. Nala was perfectly healthy when she went to the groomers yesterday but came out hyperventilating and couldn’t catch her breath. we rushed her to the vet and she passed hours later.

"I’m sharing this in hopes that it might prevent this from happening to other dogs. Her life was taken away from her way too soon. She was my beautiful queen and stayed by my side for 9 years through everything.

"Please be careful who you send your dogs to because you don’t know what goes on behind closed doors. 1 day without Nala on earth feels like an eternity. I wish I could have her back in my arms ... "