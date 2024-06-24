Nicola Peltz-Beckham is "relentlessly investigating" her dog's death.

Nicola Peltz-Beckham's dog died suddenly (c) Instagram

The 29-year-old actress and her husband Brooklyn announced earlier this month that their chihuahua Nala had passed away after a grooming appointment and she is determined to find out "exactly what happened" to her canine companion.

She wrote in an Instagram Story post over the weekend: "My heart has been shattered these last few months.

“this last month in particular has been one of the most painful i’ve ever gone through.

"from my naunni’s passing to my angel nala’s shocking and sudden death — going into the dog groomers healthy and coming out in distress and passing a few hours after — our entire family is devastated...

"i am relentlessly investigating the situation to find out exactly what happened in that groomer's van. i am doing everything i can to uncover the truth.

“if her death was not due to foul play, then why isn’t the groomer cooperating with our investigation — they currently are not. nala was the most amazing, energetic and happy puppy, and deserves better than this heartbreaking ending.

"i can't thank you enough for all your love and support during this time. (sic)"

The 'Lola' actress has been left "shocked" by the number of people who have shared similar stories.

She wrote: "the response to the tragedy in my comments, dms and texts from others that detail similar horrifying experiences with their animals and groomers has shocked me to my core.

“never in my wildest nightmares could I have imagined other families experiencing the same pain and horror

“as most of you know, one of my life’s missions has always been advocating for the safety and well-being of dogs and animals.

“i will advocate to help make sure this never happens to another family, because the pain is unbearable.(sic)”

Nicola announced the devastating loss of Nala earlier this month.

She wrote on Instagram: "this has been the hardest month of my life. i can’t even find the words to describe my heartbreak on so many levels. nala was perfectly healthy when she went to the groomers yesterday but came out hyperventilating and couldn’t catch her breath.

"we rushed her to the vet and she passed hours later.

"i’m sharing this in hopes that it might prevent this from happening to other dogs.

"her life was taken away from her way too soon. she was my beautiful queen and stayed by my side for 9 years through everything.

"please be careful who you send your dogs to because you don’t know what goes on behind closed doors. 1 day without nala on earth feels like an eternity.

"i wish i could have her back in my arms. i pray she’s with my naunni. i hope i see them soon.(sic)"