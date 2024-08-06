Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts is engaged.

Nicola Roberts is engaged to Mitch Hahn

The 38-year-old pop singer is set to marry businessman and semi-professional soccer player Mitch Hahn, after she showed off her sparkling engagement ring at Brighton Pride over the weekend.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Nicola has met her soulmate in Mitch. She couldn’t be happier."

The loved-up couple have been dating for the last two years, and Mitch is thought to have proposed during a recent holiday in the south of France.

Nicola performed alongside her Girls Aloud bandmates Cheryl, 41, Nadine Coyle, 39, and Kimberley Walsh, 42, over the weekend, when the singer was seen sporting an oval-shaped engagement ring for the first time.

Nicola has made a concerted effort to keep their romance out of the spotlight in recent times. However, they were spotted together at a concert back in 2022.

Meanwhile, Nicola previously admitted that she's "so happy" after overcoming past relationship troubles.

The pop star - who joined Girls Aloud in the early 2000s - told the Guardian newspaper: "I have been too unhappy and I am now so happy - I will never let anything disrupt that. So unless you are continuing with me in this happy, peaceful state, you’re not getting near me."

Nicola was single at the time - but she admitted to being open to finding love.

Speaking in 2020, the singer shared: "I don’t like the feeling of being unhappy.

"I don’t like the feeling of being unsure about myself, or uncertain with where something’s going - I would rather turn away. I just can’t feel like that ever again. It’s just horrible."