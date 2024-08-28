Nicole Eggert relies on her daughters for support amid her cancer battle.

Baywatch star Nicole Eggert was diagnosed with cancer in December 2023

The 52-year-old actress - who has Dilyn, 26, and another daughter, 13, whose name has not been revealed publicly - was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in December 2023 and tries to ignore how she really feels about her battle with the disease but "cannot imagine" going through it all without her children by her side.

She told US TV show Extra: "I don't really feel like what I am going through. I try to not feel that way, so I try my best.

"My kids. Honestly, my girls. As cliché as that sounds, it's really not. They're everything to me. I can't imagine the three of us not being a threesome, a trio. "They make me laugh every day. They keep me on my toes. They're so honest and they are so encouraging and they are my rocks."

The former 'Baywatch' star admitted waiting to find out the next stages of her treatment has been the "hardest" part of her journey so far.

She told People magazine: "I am good. I am in sort of a grey area and I finished my treatment, waiting for more imaging and hopefully maybe surgery.

“And there's a lot of waiting in this and it's sort of something I didn't really realise and nobody really talks about.

"But the grey area is the hardest because you don't know what's happening and you're just, when I'm doing treatment, I felt like I was doing something productive.

“So it felt positive and I was like, okay, I'm doing something positive. And now that it's just like nothing, it's like, well wait a minute. We got to get this out. So it's, it's just frustrating.”