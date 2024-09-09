Nicole Kidman asked Naomi Watts for permission to star alongside Liev Schreiber in 'The Perfect Couple'.

The Oscar-winning actress appears alongside Liev, 56, in the new drama miniseries - but Nicole asked Naomi, Liev's former partner, for her permission before she committed herself to the project.

Naomi, 55 - who was in a relationship with the actor between 2005 and 2016 - told Entertainment Weekly: "We always check in, we're besties. That was very kind of her to do that."

Nicole and Liev play a married couple in the new Netflix series.

Naomi hasn't actually had the chance to watch the show yet, but she's determined to do so.

The actress shared: "I'm desperate to [watch] because everyone is raving about it. It just launched, what, two days ago.

"I'm very much looking forward to it. I have seen the trailer. It looks fantastic."

Meanwhile, Nicole recently revealed that she relished the experience of working with Liev on the series.

Speaking about their on-screen romance, Nicole - who is married to music star Keith Urban - told 'Extra': "There was great depth and heat in this relationship and it had gone through a lot over time, and how do you make it through all of those things if you do not share some sort of passion and joint narrative?"

Nicole observed that the series explores a fascinating subject.

The actress also insisted that it's wrong to "meddle" in other people's relationships.

The Hollywood star - who was previously married to actor Tom Cruise - said: "You never know why people stay together … I always say that about couples. That is why you don’t meddle in people’s relationships, because you actually never know what they are really doing and how they get through."