Nicole Kidman is happy to take "bold risks" in her career.

The Oscar-winning star has enjoyed huge successes in her acting career, but Nicole accepts that nothing is guaranteed in the movie business.

Asked if Hollywood has become more open to risks, Nicole told Vanity Fair's 2025 Hollywood Issue: "I suppose I don’t think of that. I just go, 'This is the road I’m on, and whatever happens happens'.

"If it’s seen as a risk, I’ll take these risks. And if they’re bold risks, then I’ll take those risks, but I’m not going to hang too much on that because fear can set in. That’s very, very destructive to the expression and the desire."

Nicole subsequently conceded that working in Hollywood can be a "rollercoaster" experience.

The 57-year-old actress - who is married to music star Keith Urban - explained: "Everything’s hard now. Actually everything.

"I mean, maybe not 'Deadpool', but there’s nothing that’s, 'Oh my gosh. Yep. This is it. Greenlight, let’s go.' Or maybe it’s just the things that I do.

"I just think that’s the nature of what we’re dealing with now. Things are shrinking in terms of shows being done and films being made. I definitely feel it. I’m sure most people in the industry feel it. I know the crews feel it. I know writers feel it.

"You’re just along for the ride, and it is very much ups and downs and rollercoasters, and you just go, 'Hold on tight.' It’s what I try to teach my kids because I don’t know what their futures are: Hold on and go for it and take the opportunities when they arise and jump in and try something. The worst you can do is fail."