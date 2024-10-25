Nicole Kidman always felt "protected" on the set of 'Babygirl'.

Nicole Kidman loved working on the erotic thriller

The 57-year-old actress stars alongside Harris Dickinson, Sophie Wilde, and Antonio Banderas in the Halina Reijn-directed erotic thriller, and Nicole has revealed that she loved the working environment, observing that it was a "wonderful" set-up.

The Oscar-winning star told 'Extra': "The director, Halina Reijn, she's an actress, she's become a writer-director … but she knows how to take care of you as actors to create a place that is safe, very sacred.

"She structures it so there are elements of experimentation, and you can express yourself, but you are always protected."

Nicole also relished working with her co-stars.

The actress shared: "[Antonio] is so good in the movie and I want to always call out what he brought to it as well. And Sophie Wilde, who is amazing in it. So, we just had a great group of actors who were willing to explore and give it their all."

Nicole hopes 'Babygirl' proves to be a "liberating story" for women.

The Hollywood star found making the movie to be a "very freeing" experience.

Nicole said at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year: "This is one woman’s story and this is, I hope, a very liberating story.

"It’s told by a woman, through her gaze - Halina wrote it and she directed it - and that’s to me what made it so unique because suddenly I was going to be in the hands of a woman with this material. It was very dear to our shared instincts and very freeing."

Nicole also praised the film's director for helping her to feel comfortable on set.

She said: "I knew she wasn’t going to exploit me. However anyone interprets that, I didn’t feel exploited. I felt very much a part of it.

"There was enormous care-taking by all of us, we were all very gentle with each other and helped each other. It felt very authentic, protected and, at the same time, real."