Nicole Kidman is still finding her voice as an actress and a producer

The 57-year-old Hollywood legend has been mentored by top producers, including former Paramount Pictures chief executive, Sherry Lansing, and ahead of her latest thriller drama flick 'Holland', she hopes that her "best work yet" is to come.

She told HELLO! Magazine: "I love the involvement and the collaboration that being a producer offers.

"I've had an amazing group of mentors and people who have pushed me.

"But I'm still finding my voice, and I'm hoping that I haven't done my best work yet."

It comes as Nicole previously vowed to the Sydney Morning Herald in 2017 that "it’s necessary to say that every 18 months I’ll make a movie with a female director" as "that’s the only way statistics will change when other women start to go, ‘Oh, I’m actually going to choose only a woman now.'"

Speaking about how many female-created films she has starred in and why the number is not important, the 'Babygirl' actress said: "I think there are more than 19 now.

"But it's not about the number; it's about constantly creating more opportunities and more enthusiasm for our stories."

Nicole has four children - daughter Isabella, 32, and son Connor, 30, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, as well as daughters Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith, 14, with her country singer husband Keith Urban.

And with Sunday already having modelled at school, as well as for Miu Miu during Paris Fashion Week in October 2024, Nicole is trying to "get out of the way of my daughters" because of the need to pass on how "supportive" Nicole's late mom Janelle was of her when she started working at age 14.

The 'Big Little Lies' star admitted: "She's at school, and she does some modelling.

"I'm just keeping it real and trying to be a supportive mother.

"I started working when I was 14, so I have to pass that on.

"My mother was incredibly supportive of me when I wanted to start working.

"She didn't stop me.

"So I just have to get out of the way of my daughters."

And Nicole has no plans to stop acting any time soon.

Asked if retirement is something she has thought about, Nicole said: "Retire from what?

"Retire from this journey?

"Retire from working as an actor?

"I always have choices. I may go on a different journey at some point.

"But I'm never going to be retiring until it's chosen that, 'That's it - you're done now, Nicole.'"