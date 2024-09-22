Nicole Kidman is “good” as she deals with her grief over her mother’s death.

The actress, 57, was left reeling by the passing of her mum Janelle Kidman, whose death she announced hours before she was awarded a best actress award for her role in her new movie ‘Babygirl’ at the Venice Film Festival on 8 September.

Her husband Keith Urban, 56, has now told The Times when asked how his family was coping with the shock: “Yeah, everybody’s good, man. Thank you for asking.”

Keith did not add further comment on the death of his mother-in-law.

Nicole’s shock over her mother’s death was announced by director Halina Reijn, 48, at the Venice Film Festival.

The filmmaker – who is behind Nicole’s raunchy new movie ‘Babygirl’ – read a statement to fans from Nicole that said: “Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed.

“I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me, and she made me.

“I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina, the collision of life and art is heart-breaking, and my heart is broken.

“We love you all.”

Nicole is currently on screens in Amazon Prime’s new thriller ‘Perfect Couple’, alongside actors including Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning and Eve Hewson, and spoke out about how she takes comfort from working in an ensemble cast.

The actress, who stars as writer Greer Garrison Winbury in the drama, told author Elin Hilderbrand and Tim Ehrenberg on their podcast ‘Books, Beach, and Beyond’ about working on the show – which isadapted from Elin’s 2018 novel of the same name: “I love working in an ensemble because you have so many different characters on set and watching everybody and getting to know everyone.

“I just spoke to Dakota the other day going, ‘You're so good at this’.

“And Liev, but also Eve is just such a delight... I think she's just so intoxicating.

“You’re all working together as an acting troupe. And that’s the thing I love most.”

Nicole and 56-year-old Liev – who plays a character called Tag Winbury in ‘The Perfect Couple’ – star as an apparently loved-up pair on the show who are thrust into a murder probe when a body washes ashore as they prepare for their son’s wedding in Nantucket.