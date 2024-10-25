Nicole Kidman is “hanging in there” following her mother's death.

Nicole Kidman reveals how she is coping following her mother's death

The 57-year-old star was left reeling by the passing of Janelle Kidman, whose death she announced hours before she was awarded a best actress award for her role in her new movie ‘Babygirl’ at the Venice Film Festival on 8 September, and she wishes she still had her mom by her side to celebrate her career achievements.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of ‘Lioness’ season two, she admitted: “It’s a hard road, I’m hanging in there.

“I wish my mama was here.

“That’d be the one thing I’d say. Everything is great with work but I wish my mama was here.”

Despite her sadness, the 'Perfect Couple' actress - who has Isabella, 32, and Connor, 29, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13, with spouse Keith Urban - is happy to have worked with 'Yellowstone' creator Teddy Sheridan on 'Lioness'. in which she plays CIA official Kaitlyn Meade.

She said: “Talk about a powerhouse. He is doing everything, and writing projects that are so good — he never stops. He’s bringing so much work to all of us and to the industry, and that’s incredible. It’s fantastic.”

Nicole announced her mother's death via a written acceptance speech at the Venice Film Festival.

Her 'Babygirl' director Halina Reijn read out her speech as she picked up the Volpi Cup on behalf of the Australian star and said: “Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed.

“I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me, and she made me.

“I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina, the collision of life and art is heart-breaking, and my heart is broken.

“We love you all.”