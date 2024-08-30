Nicole Kidman hopes 'Babygirl' proves to be a "liberating story" for women.

Nicole Kidman relished shooting her new movie

The Oscar-winning actress stars in the new erotic thriller film, and Nicole has admitted that she found making the movie to be a "very freeing" experience.

Nicole, 57 - who is married to music star Keith Urban - said at the Venice Film Festival: "This is one woman’s story and this is, I hope, a very liberating story.

"It’s told by a woman, through her gaze - Halina [Reijn] wrote it and she directed it - and that’s to me what made it so unique because suddenly I was going to be in the hands of a woman with this material. It was very dear to our shared instincts and very freeing."

Nicole also praised the film's director for helping her to feel comfortable on set.

She said: "I knew she wasn’t going to exploit me. However anyone interprets that, I didn’t feel exploited. I felt very much a part of it.

"There was enormous caretaking by all of us, we were all very gentle with each other and helped each other. It felt very authentic, protected and, at the same time, real."

Earlier this week, Nicole revealed that she felt nervous about watching the movie at the Venice Film Festival.

The actress - who portrays a high-ranking CEO in the new erotic thriller film - told Vanity Fair magazine: "There's something in me going: 'Okay, this was made for the big screen and to be seen with people.' I'm not sure I have that much bravery."

Nicole also acknowledged that 'Babygirl' is the most "exposing" film of her career.

The veteran movie star shared: "I've made some films that are pretty exposing, but not like this."