Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's daughter likes it when people don't know who her parents are

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 17, is grateful she can usually connect with others her own age without them knowing her background so they can get to know her for who she is, rather than have any preconceptions.

She told Nylon magazine: "When people my age meet me, they normally don’t know anything about my life, which is sort of wonderful because I am able to make a first impression based on who I am and not who my family is."

Sunday Rose - who made her runway debut for Miu Miu’s last October - is "really glad" her parents put rules in place about her modelling career as she was growing up.

She explained: "There are two big rules. The first was that I couldn’t explore any kind of fashion work until I was 16, and the second is that school always has to come first, which at first I hated, but I am actually really glad that I have these rules in place because it keeps me in a good mindset."

And the aspiring filmmaker is also grateful for her upbringing in Nashville because she knows there will always be time for her to experience life in a big city as she gets older.

She reflected: "The city has changed so much over the years, but it’s been nice to grow up in more of a small town than a big city. I will have time to experience that in life, whether it’s during college or later, so I like that I’ve gotten to grow up in a city that has a bit of a slower pace.

"It also makes it really exciting to travel for work to places like Paris or New York."

Sunday Rose's interest in fashion came from going to work with Big Little Lies star Nicole when she was younger.

She said: "Growing up, I went to my mom’s photo shoots a lot and got to observe, which definitely led to my interest in exploring the modeling world."

As well as being able to seek advice about life in the spotlight from her parents, the teenager has also been guided by Cara Delevingne.

She said: "I actually got the opportunity to sit and talk with Cara Delevingne the night before the [Miu Miu] show — we have a mutual friend.

"I got to ask her questions and talk to her about her experience as a model.

"It was nice to get to know her as I’ve looked up to her for a long time, but even better was that then the next day at the show, I had a familiar face who could show me the ropes."