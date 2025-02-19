Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's home has reportedly been burglarised.

It's not known if Nicole Kidman or Keith Urban were home at the time

The 'Babygirl' actress and country music singer, both 57, live together in Los Angeles, and it's claimed the property was targeted on Valentine's Day (14.02.25).

According to NBC News, a law enforcement source confirmed the break-in, which included "ransacking and breaking glass".

The couple are yet to address the incident, while it's not known what, if any, of their belongings have been taken.

No further details are available at this time.

Nicole recently revealed she had bought the original handwritten lyrics sheet for Sir Elton John's 1976 hit 'Your Song', which features in her 2001 film 'Moulin Rouge'.

The star - who also performed the duet of the tune with husband Keith in 2019 - purchased the sought-after memorabilia from the singer's longtime co-writer Bernie Taupin.

Talking about signing autographs on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' this week, Nicole said: "Well, I’ve asked people to sign a copy of a book. Philip Roth and Elton John."

She continued: "That was because we bought lyrics of ‘Your Song'."

The host then asked her: “Where do you keep those?”

Putting her finger to her lips, she said: "Shh."

Nicole - who has Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13, with Keith, as well as Isabella, 31, and Connor, 29, with ex-husband Tom Cruise - has been married to Keith since 2006, and loves being kept on her toes.

She recently told PEOPLE magazine: "I like being asked out, which he still does.

"Seven nights ago we went to dinner in New York. We love Japanese food, but I'm open [to everything]. I like not knowing where he’s going to take me. Surprise me, baby!"

Meanwhile, her favourite song is 'Once in a Lifetime', which Keith released five months after they tied the knot.

The Hollywood star said: "Keith wrote that for me when we were first getting married."