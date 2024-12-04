Nicole Kidman loves playing super-sexual roles as she heads for her 60th birthday.

The veteran actress, who turned 57 in June, recently opened up about how she couldn’t stop having orgasms while filming her erotic new ‘Babygirl’ film, and has now declared she loves being seen as sexy as she matures.

She said in a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter about shooting her latest onscreen romance showing her CEO character seducing a younger co-worker in the movie: “A lot of times women are discarded at a certain period of their career as a sexual being. So it was really beautiful to be seen in this way. “From the minute I read it, I was like, “Yeah, this is a voice I haven’t seen, this is a place that I haven’t been, I don’t think audiences have been.

:My character has reached a stage where she’s got all this power, but she’s not sure who she is, what she wants, what she desires, even though she seems to have it all. And I think that’s really relatable.

“There are many women who are going, ‘Well, I’ve done this, I’ve got children, I’ve got this husband, and what do I actually want? Who am I and what are my desires? Do I have to pretend to be something else for people to love me?’

“I think it’s very releasing, this film. I hope it is. I’ve had some people say it’s the most disturbing film they’ve ever seen, which I’m like, ‘Oh no, I’m so sorry’.”

Nicole added one of the reasons she took the part in raunchy film ‘Babygirl’, directed by Halina Reijn, was due to its “sexuality”, which she called “raw and dangerous”.

She added: “I’m very interested in exploring those things, but I’m not that extroverted. I was so in character. To pull the curtain back on all of it, it’s too sacred.”