Nicole Kidman loves to support athletes at the Olympics

The 57-year-old actress was brought up playing various sports in her native Australia and has made a habit out of going to the global event every four years - which this time is being held in Paris and wraps up on Sunday (11.08.24) - but has been enjoying it this time round more than usual because she had to miss the Tokyo games amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She told Britain's HELLO magazine: "I went to the London Olympics [in 2012] and the Winter Olympics in Vancouver [in 2010]. We were meant to go to Tokyo [in 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic], but obviously that couldn't happen. So this feels like the first big one back in a long time,".

"It's great to see how much work they've put into it and how it's flowing so well. They've worked it out beautifully.

"I play tennis, I love running and I love swimming. I think that's just being Australian. You participate in sports really early on,.

But I'm also a great spectator. I love to cheer people on."

The 'Eyes Wide Shut' star - who has Bella, 31, and Connor, 29, with ex-husband Tom Cruise as well as Sunday, 16, and 13-year-old Faith with her second husband Ketih Urban - cheered on 14-year- old Australian skateboarder Chloe Covell, who was competing in the final eight at La Concorde skate park.

She added: ""I find the resilience of these athletes extraordinary.

"The Olympic Games crosses all demographics and everyone is part of it. It's about us all having hope - hope for every single athlete who comes here. That's what I love seeing people so united on.

"As an athlete, if you can tell people that you went to the Olympics, you have that for the rest of your life. It's about competing, but it's also about experiencing so much joy."