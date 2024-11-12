Nicole Kidman found singing in 'Spellbound' to be a "terribly intimidating" experience.

Nicole Kidman stars in the new animated movie

The Oscar-winning actress worked with the likes of Rachel Zegler, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Tituss Burgess, Nathan Lane, and Javier Bardem on the animated movie, and Nicole has admitted that she struggled to keep pace with some of her co-stars.

Nicole, 57 - who is married to music star Keith Urban - told 'Extra': "It was terribly intimidating, because Rachel has such a divine voice and Nathan and everyone, Jenifer, I’m just like, ‘What?’ It was more like I was trying to keep up."

Despite this, Nicole relished being part of the female-led project, which was directed by Vicky Jenson.

She explained: "It was so good because of it being helmed by a woman, and I'm on this mission to have women in all these places of directing all sorts of films, all sorts of genres, including animation, so it was great for Vicky to own this space."

Nicole also stars in 'Babygirl', the new erotic thriller film, and the actress recently admitted that she hopes it proves to be a "liberating story" for women.

The Hollywood star relished the experience of working with Halina Reijn, who wrote and directed the project.

She said at the Venice Film Festival: "This is one woman’s story and this is, I hope, a very liberating story.

"It’s told by a woman, through her gaze - Halina wrote it and she directed it - and that’s to me what made it so unique because suddenly I was going to be in the hands of a woman with this material. It was very dear to our shared instincts and very freeing."