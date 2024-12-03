Nicole Kidman enjoyed an "amazing" Thanksgiving holiday with her family.

The Oscar-winning actress has revealed that she relished eating food and spending some quality time with her family over the holiday.

The 57-year-old movie star - who has Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13, with her husband Keith Urban, as well as Isabella, 31, and Connor, 29, with ex-husband Tom Cruise - told 'Extra': "We had an amazing Thanksgiving with my whole family.

"My sister came over with her six kids who are now all, you know, teenagers and 20s, and so we had 15 people and we went to Texas for a cutting horse event, which was amazing."

Asked if she cooked the Thanksgiving meal herself, Nicole replied: "No, I eat the beautiful food that is prepared gratefully."

Meanwhile, Nicole previously admitted that she missed her family while filming 'Expats' in Hong Kong.

The acclaimed actress shot the TV mini-series in Asia amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Nicole subsequently revealed that she struggled to deal with the restrictions.

She told 'Extra': "I was missing my kids and my husband.

"We loved Hong Kong, we were able to shoot really in the city, everything in there is authentic.

"I would climb seven flights of stairs to shoot in the little apartment. We would just kind of hustle, it felt like we were doing a small film even though it was such an enormous undertaking and we got to see Hong Kong, which was gorgeous."

Prior to that, Nicole admitted that her performance was affected by the COVID restrictions in Hong Kong.

She told the Guardian newspaper: "I was alone in Hong Kong without my family, which was a terrible mistake. I couldn’t just get on a plane and get to them. And they couldn’t get to me. That affected the performance, to the degree that it also affected my psyche."