Nicole Kidman wasn't reluctant to take on a sexual role in Babygirl

The 57-year-old actress stars alongside Harris Dickinson, Sophie Wilde, and Antonio Banderas in the Halina Reijn-directed erotic thriller, and she was delighted to take the chance to be taken out of her comfort zone.

Nicole stars as the protagonist character Romy - who finds herself being involved in an affair with her intern.

During an appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show' (22.11.24), 'The Prom' star was asked if she was reluctant to take on such a sexual role to which she replied: “Not at all. I loved the script, I love supporting women in the industry, and it was just really good. It is exciting and bold, and I am always looking to push out of my comfort zone.”

Nicole went on to describe the film as “weird, but in a good way” and said she was attracted to the film because it centres the viewpoint of women.

She added: “The thing that attracted me to the film is that it’s in the voice of the female. A lot of films in this genre we saw in the 90s came from the male view, but this is twisted around and told though the lens of a woman."

Previously, Nicole said she always felt "protected" on the set of 'Babygirl'.

The Oscar-winning star told 'Extra': "The director, Halina Reijn, she's an actress, she's become a writer-director … but she knows how to take care of you as actors to create a place that is safe, very sacred.

"She structures it so there are elements of experimentation, and you can express yourself, but you are always protected."

Nicole also relished working with her co-stars.

The actress shared: "[Antonio] is so good in the movie and I want to always call out what he brought to it as well. And Sophie Wilde, who is amazing in it. So, we just had a great group of actors who were willing to explore and give it their all."

