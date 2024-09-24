Nicole Kidman doesn't "think about bodies" when she's performing intimate scenes on screen.

Nicole Kidman reveals her mentality for revealing scenes

The 57-year-old actress doesn't shy away from baring herself on screen, and she appears in some intense and steamy scenes in upcoming erotic thriller 'Babygirl' alongside co-star Harris Dickinson.

Reflecting on the idea of nude scenes, she told Britain's OK! magazine: "I mean, the thing is I approach everything artistically, so I don't think of the minutae.

"I just go, 'How do I give over to this particular character at this time fully without censoring my director?'

"And that's why it's important to feel safe with them, because I will just completely abandon to the nature of the character I'm playing.

"I don't think about bodies per se. I just think about, 'How do we tell the story and what is the vision?' "

Nicole explained that she wants to give any director herself "with openness and availability", rather than being concerned about "protecting" herself.

She explained: "I ask [the director], 'How do I help you and how do we get there?'

"And then we have big conversations about the psychology of the character and all of those things - but what I'm bringing is just myself with openness and availability.

"I've always done that with directors. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't, but I don't know any other way.

"I couldn't go in protecting myself and being worried. I have to just go, 'Okay, what do you want to do here?' "

Although she does feel "exposed and vulnerable" when a movie hits the big screen and is seen by the wider world, she wants to do her characters justice on set.

She added: "I want to examine human beings. I want to examine women on screen. I want to examine what it means to be human, in all the facets of that and the labyrinth of that.

"This definitely leaves me exposed and vulnerable and frightened and all of those things when it is delivered to the world - but in making it with these people, it was delicate and intimate and very, very deep."