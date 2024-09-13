Nicole Kidman has thanked fans for their support following her mother's death.

The 57-year-old actress was told her beloved mom Janelle Ann Kidman had passed away while she was in Italy attending the Venice Film Festival promoting her new movie 'Babygirl', and subsequently missed the film's North American premiere in Toronto earlier this week as she was with her family, and she has now taken to Instagram to express her gratitude for the "outpouring of love and kindness" she's received.

Sharing three photos of Janelle, one solo portrait and two of her with Nicole and her sister Antonia Kidman, the 'Eyes Wide Shut' star wrote: “My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week.

“Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express. Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other [heart emoji]."

A number of Nicole's famous friends offered support in the comments.

Naomi Watts wrote: "Sending so much love to you both. So sorry for your loss. Your wonderfully spirited mum will be missed by so many.

"Hopefully she is now peacefully reunited with your papa xxx love you."

Lenny Kravitz commented: “My deepest condolences to you and the family. I am blessed to have been in her presence. Rest in power."

And Michelle Pfeiffer posted: "I am so sorry for your loss Nicole. Sending blessings to you and your family [heart emoji]."

News of Janelle's death was broken when 'Babygirl' director Halina Reijn accepted a Best Actress award on Nicole's behalf in Venice.

She read out a statement from the star which explained: "Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed.

"I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me, and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina, the collision of life and art is heart-breaking, and my heart is broken."