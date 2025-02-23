Nicole Kidman is too trusting in her relationships and has "been hurt because of that".

Nicole Kidman has opened up about being too trusting

The 57-year-old Hollywood actress - who is married to country musician Keith Urban - has opened up about her life in a interview with Time magazine after being named one of the publication's Women Of The Year 2025 - admitting she is trusting to a fault and it has caused her a lot of pain in the past but she refuses to become guarded with her emotions.

She told the publications: "It’s how I approach all of my relationships. I’ve been hurt because of that, but I’m still not jaded.

"I’m delicate, but I’m very giving. The emotions I offer are very, very real, so I need to know that if I’m giving that to you, you value it."

The 'Moulin Rouge!' star was married to fellow Hollywood star Tom Cruise between 1990 and 2001 - and they are parents to two adopted children Isabella and Connor. She went on to marry Keith in 2006 and they welcomed two daughters - Sunday and Faith - together.

In the interview with Time, Nicole went on to admit she has considered walked away from Hollywood many times over the years due to various issues which have left her feeling unable to face the acting world again.

She said: "When there was nothing exciting or relevant coming my way, when there was massive criticism or bullying, when your self-esteem is shattered, when you’ve been hit with some massive loss or grief and go, ‘I don’t want to get out of bed. It’s too frightening'."

Nicole also previously admitted she almost quit for good after she gave birth to Sunday in 2008 but her late mother Janelle convinced her not to give her career completely.

In an interview with CBS News, Nicole explained: "When I gave birth to [Sunday], I was like: ‘Well, I think I’m pretty much done now' ...

"We were living on a farm, and that’s when my mother said: ‘I wouldn’t give up completely. Keep a finger sort of in it.’

"And I’m like: ‘No, no. I’m done now. I’m done.’ She’s going: ‘Just listen to me. Keep moving forward. Not saying that you have to do it to the level you’ve been doing it, but I wouldn’t give it up completely'.

"That came from a woman who was from a generation that didn’t have the opportunities that I had, that she had helped create for her daughters.

"So that’s probably something that she wished she’d had when she was little."