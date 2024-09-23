Nicole Kidman’s husband has already binge watched her entire new show.

The actress, 57, is starring as writer Greer Garrison Winbury in Amazon Prime’s new thriller drama series ‘Perfect Couple’, and her musician partner, 56, said he got so hooked he watched it in one go.

He told People about how he watched it when he got a preview screening: “I saw the whole thing before it came out – binged it.

“It's been amazing. I’ve had so many people stop me and say how much they love it.”

The six-episode limited series is a murder mystery based on The New York Times bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand’s novel ‘Perfect Couple’, and sees Nicole’s writer character married to Liev Schreiber’s Tag Winbury, with the on-screen couple enjoying a wealthy life in Nantucket at the start of the show.

Their lives are soon turned into chaos and they are thrust into a murder probe when a body washes ashore as they prepare for their son’s wedding.

Keith, who married Nicole in 2006, added even though he knows how it ends up he refuses to share spoilers.

He said: “I'm the best secret keeper you’ll ever meet. I’ll go to my grave with secrets.”

Nicole is grieving the death of her mother Janelle Kidman, whose death she announced hours before she was awarded a best actress award for her role in her new movie ‘Babygirl’ at the Venice Film Festival on 8 September.

Keith said in an interview with The Times when asked how she was coping with the shock: “Yeah, everybody’s good, man. Thank you for asking.”

Nicole’s shock over her mother’s death was announced by director Halina Reijn, 48, at this year’s Venice Film Festival.

The filmmaker – who is behind Nicole’s raunchy new movie ‘Babygirl’ – read a statement to fans from Nicole that said: “Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed.

“I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me, and she made me.

“I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina, the collision of life and art is heart-breaking, and my heart is broken.

“We love you all.”