Nicole Scherzinger's "heart was full" when she received her first Tony Award nomination.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer's Broadway debut as Norma Desmond in 'Sunset Blvd.' has earned her a nod among "true masters" Audra McDonald ('Gypsy'), Megan Hilty ('Death Becomes Her'), Jasmine Amy Rogers ('Boop! The Musical'), and Jennifer Simard ('Death Becomes Her') for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical accolade and she couldn't be more thankful to be recognised with the "greats" of the theatre world.

Asked her reaction to her Tony nomination, she told the Hollywood Reporter: "I was overjoyed. My heart was full. I was just grateful to be recognised in this way; in this particular season, I feel like I am with the greats.

"I know that I’m in a category with true masters. There’s many performances that are well deserving of Tony nominations or even Tonys.

"It’s just such a difficult season because there are so many brilliantly talented people this season. So, to be alongside these names and be in this season, I’m very grateful."

And Nicole is "proud" to represent women of her heritage on the shortlist.

She said: "I also wanted to share that being a woman of Hawaiian, Ukrainian and Filipino descent, I’m very proud, because I can represent my family, my people and my heritage. I’m so proud to be a representation of that for people of brown skin."

The 46-year-old beauty feels emotional just thinking about the possibility of winning the award but believes victory would show she is living her "highest calling".

She said: "Oh my gosh, what would this Tony mean to me? Just the thought of it brings tears to my eyes. It would just mean, I guess, like in some ways, for Norma Desmond and for a lot of us in this industry and in life, we really seek that validation from others.

"We struggle with our own issues and self worth, and you would really want that praise and that validation to be seen by others. So, it can relate to Norma in those ways.

"But I think in the other way, it would just note on the bigger scale, just that I am finally living in my highest purpose, and I’m living in my highest calling of what I’m supposed to do.

"That is the most fulfilling dream, I think, for anybody — that is to be successful, to be able to do something that is your purpose and your gift and to be able to share it with the world.

"And that it makes a difference or makes an impact, to be able to do art and to make an impact in this way, it is the greatest dream, better than any recognition. It’s the ultimate award."