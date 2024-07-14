Nicole Scherzinger is working on new music.

Nicole Scherzinger is busy with new music

The former Pussycat Dolls star went on to release two solo albums after the girl group disbanded back in 2009 with her debut 'Killer Love' landing in 2011 and 'Big Fat Lie' following in 2014 - and Nicole has now revealed she been busy working on a new project a decade after her last studio album hit the charts.

She told DailyMail.com: "I'm always working on music, so I can't wait to be able to share some of the new musical projects that I'm working on in the future. But that time will come. One thing at a time everything in its own time."

When asked if she would ever reunite with the Pussycat Dolls in the future, she added: " I love the Pussycat Dolls. So, I always say never say never.

"I'm obviously in a different place in my life right now, but you never know what the future holds."

Nicole has been busy working on her Broadway musical 'Sunset Boulevard' - which is transferring to London's West End in September - and she recently admitted she's hoping to make time in her busy schedule to start a family with her fiance Thom Evans.

She told The Times newspaper: "Oh my gosh, I would love to [have a baby]. I’ve never shied away from that. I can’t wait. It’s like the clock is ticking. "I want to have a baby but work calls. But I’m going to have to make time because, yes, I cannot wait to have children."

Nicole has been dating former rugby player Thom since 2020 and they got engaged last year, but the singer has confessed she's yet to start planning the wedding. When asked about a wedding date, Nicole suggested it will be in the next couple of years once her stage commitments are done.