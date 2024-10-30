Niecy Nash refuses to answer any questions about Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift.

The 54-year-old actress stars alongside NFL player Travis, 35, in the FX drama series 'Grotesquerie' and is always asked about his private life with pop megastar Taylor, 34, but keeps shtum about all of that.

Speaking on the footballer's 'New Heights' podcast, she said: "They all start it off saying, ‘We’re watching the thing. Is he the killer?' Just to get you on the line texting them. And then they’re like, ‘Well, what do you know about his relationship?' I’m a vault. I don’t say nothing. Y’all ain’t getting nothing out of me. I mean, y’all just being nosey, don’t ask me nothing."

Travis was quick to thank his co-star for her efforts in keeping quiet and did noted that she is aware of just how genuine his relationship wth the 'Anti-Hero' songstress really is.

He said: "I appreciate you always. And every time someone that has a mic in front of you always asks you something like that, thank you for always showing love.

"You know that it’s real. And you know that me and Tay are absolutely happy, and I appreciate you always making sure everybody knows that."

'Glee' creator Ryan Murphy's is behind the new series and the television executive recently heaped praise on how Travis's girlfriend has been there for him throughout the process of adapting to his sudden career shift.

Ryan told E! News: "The only thing that [Travis and I] talked about was that she's very supportive of him, and if he has an interest, she wanted him to try it. "I was thrilled about that. I love her too!"