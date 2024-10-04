Nikki Garcia has received a restraining order against Artem Chivgintsev.

The former WWE star filed for divorce from the professional dancer last month, a few weeks after he was arrested on domestic violence charges - which were later dropped due to a lack of evidence - and he has now been told to stay away from her after she submitted a sworn declaration detailing the alleged abuse she suffered.

In her petition, which was obtained by TMZ, Nikki alleged Artem "tackled me multiple times and pinned me to the ground while our child was present."

The 40-year-old star claimed that since her estranged husband was dropped from 'Dancing with the Stars', he had grown "increasingly angry", often "snapping" and "yelling" at her, and they had had discussions about him needing to control his anger.

On the morning of his arrest on 29 August, Nikki claimed the 42-year-old star had screamed at her for making their four-year-old son Matteo a "picky eater" and rowed with her over how the little boy's English muffin should be toasted.

Becoming overwhelmed, Nikki threw Matteo's shoes towards Artem and they hit his leg, but so lightly it wouldn't have hurt, and he grabbed Matteo and ran upstairs with him while the youngster screamed out for his mom.

The 'Total Bellas' star claimed that as she tried to get in the room, Artem opened the door and tackled her to the ground, grabbing her arms and holding her down for around 30 seconds before he went back into Matteo's room and closed the door.

When she tried again to push it open, the dancer allegedly came back out and pushed her across the hall to their bedroom, forcing her to the floor in their bathroom. Nikki claimed she felt like she was suffocating as Artem had his hands on her chest and was pressing down, so she grabbed at his neck in an attempt to get him off.

When police arrived, Matteo told them: "Daddy hurt my hand."

And Nikki alleged it wasn't the first time Artem had been physically violent towards her as in mid-23 he "violently grabbed" her around the waist to keep her away from their son.

She also claimed numerous instances of verbal abuse and called for her estranged husband to get help with anger management and therapy.

The judge has prohibited Artem from contacting or going within 100 yards of Nikki and Matteo, except for visitation or exchange of the little boy as per court-ordered visits.

A judge denied a request from the former wrestler to leave the US with Matteo as she wanted to go to London to film a project but it will be reviewed at a full hearing on 21 October.

Although Artem hasn't been living in the family home since his arrest, the judge would not grant a "move-out order" until after the next hearing.

A spokesperson for Nikki said: "Due to the incident that led to Artem’s arrest on August 29, 2024, Nikki has decided to file for a temporary Domestic Violence Restraining Order to protect herself and her son.

"Although Nikki requested that the Napa District Attorney not file charges against Artem as she did not want him to go to jail, he must still be held accountable for his actions, and Nikki and her son must be protected.

"Nikki’s number one priority has always been the wellbeing of her son. She is thankful for all of the love and support she has received and continues to ask for privacy for her and her family during this difficult time.”