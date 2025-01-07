Nikki Glaser would be a "great" long-term host of the Golden Globes, according to Glenn Weiss.

Nikki Glaser could host the awards show in 2026

The 40-year-old stand-up star hosted the awards ceremony at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday night (05.01.25), and the executive producer has now revealed that the behind-the-scenes team relished the experience of working with Nikki.

Glenn told Variety: "We absolutely had a great experience with her, and think that she would be great at this in the long term."

Glenn admitted that he would "love" to continue working with Nikki.

Asked if the comedy star has already been asked to return in 2026, Glenn replied: "I can’t talk officially for anything.

"I will say, as someone who produces and directs award shows, she really found her niche here, and I think it really worked out beautifully on this show. And I would love to see it continue."

Glenn feels Nikki "proved herself to be a really good host".

The executive producer also believes the comedy star struck the right tone throughout the show.

Glenn said: "She really prepared. She did her homework.

"She’s been practising material at a clubs, sometimes four or five shows a night for a couple of weeks straight, working on this pretty hard since November. And when you have a host that’s that prepared and that dedicated and also not tone deaf, listening to what’s going on in our business and even in the room on the fly, she’s really good at this. And she proved herself to be a really good host.

"Part of what the Globes are is it’s a party atmosphere. It’s not a traditional, stuffyish kind of environment. We do want to be loose, people in the audience do have access to alcohol, and it’s meant to be fun and a party. And Nikki, her whole tone and and her way of being is really in line with what this show is."