Nikki Glaser doesn't know if she'll return to host the Golden Globes.

The 40-year-old comedian earned widespread praise for her performance as the ceremony's host in January - but Nikki still isn't sure whether she'll return as the host.

The stand-up star - who became the first solo female host in Golden Globes history - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I keep seeing headlines that [say], ‘She’s got a deal to do three more [Golden Globes ceremonies]. I haven’t heard about this [offer] yet."

Nikki followed in the footsteps of people like Ricky Gervais, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler as the host of the annual awards show.

The comedian's efforts were largely well-received, and she poked fun at people like Glen Powell and Zendaya during her opening monologue.

Glenn Weiss, the executive producer of the show, recently acknowledged that Nikki would be a "great" long-term host of the Golden Globes.

He told Variety: "We absolutely had a great experience with her, and think that she would be great at this in the long term."

Glenn admitted that he would "love" to continue working with Nikki.

Asked if the comedy star has already been asked to return in 2026, Glenn replied: "I can’t talk officially for anything.

"I will say, as someone who produces and directs award shows, she really found her niche here, and I think it really worked out beautifully on this show. And I would love to see it continue."

Glenn feels Nikki "proved herself to be a really good host".

He said: "She really prepared. She did her homework.

"She’s been practising material at a clubs, sometimes four or five shows a night for a couple of weeks straight, working on this pretty hard since November. And when you have a host that’s that prepared and that dedicated and also not tone deaf, listening to what’s going on in our business and even in the room on the fly, she’s really good at this. And she proved herself to be a really good host."