Nina Dobrev feels proud of Shaun White

The 38-year-old Olympian recently engineered a collaboration between his Whitespace brand and Moncler Grenoble, and Nina has now admitted to feeling very proud of her fiance.

The 'Vampire Diaries' star told PEOPLE: "It was really exciting. I'm really proud of him."

The Whitespace and Moncler collaboration recently debuted at a fashion show in Switzerland, and Nina is amazed by what Shaun has already managed to achieve with his brand.

The 36-year-old beauty shared: "I mean, to have such a gorgeous collection and collaboration with such an established company like Moncler and have Whitespace work with them and see it on the runway with all these top models carrying the boards was very surreal for all of us and really exciting."

Nina and Shaun began dating in 2020, and the loved-up couple announced their engagement in October 2024.

Nina revealed to Vogue magazine that they actually got engaged in New York City in late October.

The actress confessed: "I went into shock. I just froze and stared at him."

Shaun - who is a three-time Olympic gold medallist in half-pipe snowboarding - popped the question with a five carat diamond ring. The retired sports star also managed to catch his fiancee by surprise.

Nina recalled: "He said all the right things."

Shaun disguised his true intentions by having his publicist send Nina a fake invitation for an intimate dinner with Dame Anna Wintour, the long-time editor of Vogue.

The actress admitted: "He made the invite look so legitimate."

Shaun and Nina both shared the news on their own social media accounts.

The former snowboarder posted a photo of the proposal and captioned the image: "She said YES. (sic)"

Nina posted the same photo on her own account and captioned the snap: "RIP boyfriend, hello fiance. (sic)"